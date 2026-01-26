Tragedy in Philippines as 15 killed and dozens still missing
- At least 15 people have died and 28 remain missing after the MV Trisha Kerstin ferry capsized in the southern Philippines early on Monday morning.
- The vessel, carrying 332 passengers and 27 crew, sent a distress signal approximately four hours after departing from Zamboanga, citing technical problems.
- Hundreds of individuals have been rescued from the sinking ferry, which was en route to Jolo Island in Sulu province.
- Philippine Coast Guard vessels, a surveillance plane, an air force Black Hawk helicopter, and local fishing boats were deployed for the search and rescue operation.
- An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, with ferry incidents being common in the archipelago.