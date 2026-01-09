Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Philippines landfill collapse leaves dozens missing as rescuers scour sea of waste

Workers buried under huge mountain of garbage after deadly landfill collapse
  • A landfill collapse in Binaliw, Cebu City, Philippines, on Friday, 9 January 2026, has resulted in one fatality.
  • Rescuers are currently searching for people trapped under a mountain of garbage at a waste segregation facility.
  • Twelve injured workers have been pulled from the debris, but more than 30 individuals remain missing.
  • It is not yet clear if non-workers are among the victims of the collapse.
  • Mayor Nestor Archival indicated that reaching survivors could be challenging due to the potential for further collapse.
