Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

More than 150,000 evacuated as Typhoon Kalmaegi approaches

Philippines: Typhoon Kalmaegi causes flooding on national highway in the Philippines
  • Over 150,000 people have been evacuated across the eastern provinces of the Philippines as Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally named Tino, approaches from the Pacific.
  • The typhoon is forecast to make landfall late Monday or early Tuesday, packing sustained winds of up to 140 kilometres per hour and gusts of up to 170 kph.
  • Authorities have issued warnings for torrential rains, potentially destructive winds, and storm surges reaching up to three metres.
  • The region is still recovering from a 6.9-magnitude earthquake in September, with displaced residents being moved to sturdier shelters.
  • Inter-island ferries and fishing boats have been prohibited from venturing into rough seas, stranding over 3,500 passengers, and several domestic flights have been cancelled.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in