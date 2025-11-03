More than 150,000 evacuated as Typhoon Kalmaegi approaches
- Over 150,000 people have been evacuated across the eastern provinces of the Philippines as Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally named Tino, approaches from the Pacific.
- The typhoon is forecast to make landfall late Monday or early Tuesday, packing sustained winds of up to 140 kilometres per hour and gusts of up to 170 kph.
- Authorities have issued warnings for torrential rains, potentially destructive winds, and storm surges reaching up to three metres.
- The region is still recovering from a 6.9-magnitude earthquake in September, with displaced residents being moved to sturdier shelters.
- Inter-island ferries and fishing boats have been prohibited from venturing into rough seas, stranding over 3,500 passengers, and several domestic flights have been cancelled.