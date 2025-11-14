Hundreds of mobile phones and SIM cards found inside UK prison
- Greater Manchester Police and His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service seized over 500 electronic devices.
- The items, including mobile phones and SIM cards, were discovered inside HMP Manchester.
- Police destroyed the devices, which are often used by inmates to coordinate serious organised crime.
- These criminal activities involved drug and weapon supply, and serious violence across Greater Manchester.
- Possessing an electronic device in prison is a criminal offence, which can lead to additional jail time.