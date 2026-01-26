Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Education secretary calls for total mobile phone ban in schools

  • Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has written to headteachers advocating for schools to be entirely phone-free throughout the school day, including during lessons, breaks, and between classes.
  • The updated government guidance specifies that mobile phones should not be used by pupils for any purpose, such as calculators or research, both inside and outside of the classroom.
  • The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology will direct Ofsted to examine schools’ mobile phone policies and their implementation, with teachers also advised against using phones in front of pupils.
  • Data indicates that 58 per cent of secondary school pupils use mobile phones without permission in at least some lessons.
  • Separately, ministers have launched a consultation on implementing an Australian-style social media ban for under-16s in the UK.
