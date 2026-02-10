Piers Morgan fires back at Megyn Kelly during clash over Bad Bunny’s halftime show
- Piers Morgan and Megyn Kelly engaged in a heated debate regarding Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show performance.
- Kelly criticised Bad Bunny for singing entirely in Spanish, labelling it a 'middle finger to the rest of America'.
- Morgan countered Kelly's argument by stating that English is not the official language of the United States.
- Donald Trump signed an executive order in March 2025, designating English as the US's official language, which directs federal agencies but does not create new laws.
- Kelly concluded the exchange by telling Morgan that his 'attitude is why you, in Great Britain, have lost your culture'.
