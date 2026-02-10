Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Piers Morgan fires back at Megyn Kelly during clash over Bad Bunny’s halftime show

Piers Morgan and Megyn Kelly clash over Bad Bunny halftime show
  • Piers Morgan and Megyn Kelly engaged in a heated debate regarding Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show performance.
  • Kelly criticised Bad Bunny for singing entirely in Spanish, labelling it a 'middle finger to the rest of America'.
  • Morgan countered Kelly's argument by stating that English is not the official language of the United States.
  • Donald Trump signed an executive order in March 2025, designating English as the US's official language, which directs federal agencies but does not create new laws.
  • Kelly concluded the exchange by telling Morgan that his 'attitude is why you, in Great Britain, have lost your culture'.
