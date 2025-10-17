Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Eating pistachios at night may boost gut health

How to improve your gut health
  • Pistachios are highly beneficial for gut health, packed with fiber, polyphenols and proteins that nourish gut microbes.
  • A U.S. study indicated that consuming pistachios at night can positively affect gut bacteria and reshape the gut microbiome, particularly in adults with pre-diabetes.
  • Pistachios act as prebiotics, feeding beneficial gut bacteria like Bifidobacteria and Lactobacillus, which produce short-chain fatty acids that reduce inflammation and support a healthy gut lining.
  • These nuts also contain compounds such as polyphenols, tocopherols and lutein, which are metabolized by gut microbes and help modulate the gut's microbial composition.
  • Choosing pistachios over high-sugar or high-salt snacks like biscuits or chips can further enhance gut health by avoiding disruptive additives.
