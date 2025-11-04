Another fast food chain announces it’s considering selling brand
- Yum Brands, the parent company of Pizza Hut, is conducting a formal review of strategic options for the pizza chain, potentially leading to its sale.
- The decision stems from Pizza Hut's struggles in a competitive market, particularly a 7% decline in its US sales over the first nine months of the year.
- Despite a significant global footprint with nearly 20,000 stores in over 100 countries and a 2% rise in international sales, its US performance is a key concern.
- Pizza Hut has faced challenges adapting its traditional large dine-in restaurant model to consumer preferences for faster pickup and delivery services.
- Yum Brands' CEO, Chris Turner, indicated that additional action is required for the brand to realize its full value, which may be better achieved outside of the current ownership.