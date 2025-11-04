Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Another fast food chain announces it’s considering selling brand

Pizza Hut’s team has been working hard to address business and category challenges, its parent company says
Pizza Hut’s team has been working hard to address business and category challenges, its parent company says (PA Wire)
  • Yum Brands, the parent company of Pizza Hut, is conducting a formal review of strategic options for the pizza chain, potentially leading to its sale.
  • The decision stems from Pizza Hut's struggles in a competitive market, particularly a 7% decline in its US sales over the first nine months of the year.
  • Despite a significant global footprint with nearly 20,000 stores in over 100 countries and a 2% rise in international sales, its US performance is a key concern.
  • Pizza Hut has faced challenges adapting its traditional large dine-in restaurant model to consumer preferences for faster pickup and delivery services.
  • Yum Brands' CEO, Chris Turner, indicated that additional action is required for the brand to realize its full value, which may be better achieved outside of the current ownership.
