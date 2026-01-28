Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

At least 15 dead in plane crash near Colombia-Venezuela border

Trump threatens Colombia with military action
  • All 15 people aboard a plane that crashed in northeast Colombia on Wednesday have died, according to state-run airline Satena.
  • Among the fatalities were local lawmaker Diogenes Quintero and Carlos Salcedo, a candidate for Congress.
  • The Beechcraft 1900 twin-engined turboprop aircraft departed from Cucuta, near the Venezuelan border, on a short flight to Ocana.
  • Air traffic control lost contact with the plane just 12 minutes into its journey, and the cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
  • The crash occurred in a mountainous region known for coca leaf cultivation and the presence of illegal armed groups.
