Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ground staff killed in cargo plane incident in Hong Kong

Two dead as Hong Kong cargo plane skids off runway after crashing into patrol car
  • A cargo aircraft skidded off the runway and crashed into the sea at Hong Kong International Airport in the early hours of Monday.
  • Two ground staff members were killed after the aircraft struck their vehicle, pushing it into the sea.
  • The Boeing 747 freighter, Emirates flight EK9788, was leased from and operated by ACT Airlines and was 32 years old.
  • The airport's north runway has been closed, leading to the cancellation of at least 12 cargo flights, though passenger operations remain unaffected.
  • Authorities are attempting to retrieve the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder from the sea to investigate the incident.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in