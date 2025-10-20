Ground staff killed in cargo plane incident in Hong Kong
- A cargo aircraft skidded off the runway and crashed into the sea at Hong Kong International Airport in the early hours of Monday.
- Two ground staff members were killed after the aircraft struck their vehicle, pushing it into the sea.
- The Boeing 747 freighter, Emirates flight EK9788, was leased from and operated by ACT Airlines and was 32 years old.
- The airport's north runway has been closed, leading to the cancellation of at least 12 cargo flights, though passenger operations remain unaffected.
- Authorities are attempting to retrieve the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder from the sea to investigate the incident.