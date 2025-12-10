Video shows moment plane lands on car on highway during rush hour
- A plane slammed into a moving car during an emergency landing on Interstate 95 in Merritt Island, Florida, on Monday night.
- The aircraft was forced to descend onto the freeway after reporting technical difficulties.
- The woman driving the Toyota Camry that was hit suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
- The 27-year-old pilot and a passenger on board the plane were confirmed to be unhurt.
- Police have not said the exact cause of the emergency landing, which led to traffic disruption in both directions