Plastics could drive major global health crisis by 2040

Scientists finding new ways to fight plastic waste
  • A new study in the Lancet Planetary Health projects that adverse health consequences of the global plastic system will more than double by 2040 under current trends.
  • The research identifies extensive health harms, such as respiratory illnesses and cancers, at every stage of plastic's lifecycle, from raw material extraction to disposal.
  • The projected increase in health impacts is primarily driven by greenhouse gas emissions (40 per cent), air pollution (32 per cent) and toxic chemicals (27 per cent) released throughout the plastic system.
  • Under a “business as usual” scenario, the annual loss of healthy years of life due to plastics could rise from 2.1 million in 2016 to 4.5 million by 2040.
  • The study concludes that a “full system change,” including limits on production and improved waste management, is necessary to significantly reduce the global health burden, potentially by 43 per cent by 2040.
