The poison dart frog toxin linked to Navalny’s death, explained
- Epibatidine, a highly potent toxin linked to Alexei Navalny's death, is reportedly 100 times more powerful than morphine.
- This extremely toxic, nicotine-like compound originates from poison dart frogs found exclusively in northern South America, not indigenous to Russia.
- The toxin inhibits nerve action by blocking nicotinic receptors, leading to muscle and respiratory paralysis and death by suffocation.
- Professor Alastair Hay stated that the presence of Epibatidine in a person's blood suggests deliberate administration, potentially enhanced by other drugs.
- If Russia used Epibatidine to poison Mr Navalny, it would violate the 1972 Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention and the 1993 Chemical Weapons Convention, both of which Russia is a signatory to.
