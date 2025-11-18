Who is being blamed for ‘act of sabotage’ on Polish railway line?
- An explosion damaged a Polish railway track near Mika village, a route crucial for delivering aid to Ukraine.
- Poland's security services minister, Tomasz Siemoniak, stated the attack was the work of a "foreign state", marking a "new stage of threatening the railway infrastructure".
- Prime Minister Donald Tusk condemned the incident as an "act of sabotage" and pledged to apprehend the perpetrators, without naming a suspect.
- The blast occurred on Sunday, approximately 80 miles from the Polish-Ukrainian border, with no injuries reported among the two passengers and several staff on the train.
- This incident follows a series of arson, sabotage, and cyberattacks in Poland and other European countries since the war in Ukraine, which Warsaw has previously attributed to Russia.