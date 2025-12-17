Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Nation to resume mine production for first time since Cold War

Russia's drone incursion on Poland was deliberate, says Zelensky
  • Poland has announced plans to resume the production of anti-personnel mines, a practice not seen since the Cold War era.
  • The weapons are intended for deployment along Poland's eastern frontier with Belarus and the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, and could potentially be exported to Ukraine.
  • Deputy Defence Minister Pawel Zalewski confirmed the decision, stating a need for “large quantities as soon as possible” for the 'East Shield' defensive initiative.
  • Poland initiated withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits such armaments, with production potentially commencing after February 2026.
  • This decision aligns with a wider regional trend, as several European nations bordering Russia are also withdrawing from the treaty or considering mine production.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in