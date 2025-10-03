Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Labour accused of cracking down on civil liberties: ‘Our rights are not negotiable’

Video Player Placeholder
Multiple Labour MPs considering defecting to Greens, says Zack Polanski
  • Green Party leader Zack Polanski used his first conference speech to position the party as a left-wing alternative for disillusioned Labour voters.
  • Polanski criticised Sir Keir Starmer's Labour government for allegedly cracking down on civil liberties, citing digital IDs, the proscription of Palestine Action, and banning journalists.
  • He warned against a descent into authoritarianism under Labour, stating that "our rights and our liberties are not negotiable" and vowing to protect privacy and juries.
  • The Green leader accused Sir Keir of being a "handmaiden" for Reform UK's "dangerous and deceitful politics" and enabling the rise of the far-right.
  • Polanski outlined key Green Party policies, including a wealth tax, ending arms sales and intelligence sharing with Israel, and public ownership of utilities, while also focusing on the cost of living crisis and Israel's bombardment of Gaza.
In full

