Labour accused of cracking down on civil liberties: ‘Our rights are not negotiable’
- Green Party leader Zack Polanski used his first conference speech to position the party as a left-wing alternative for disillusioned Labour voters.
- Polanski criticised Sir Keir Starmer's Labour government for allegedly cracking down on civil liberties, citing digital IDs, the proscription of Palestine Action, and banning journalists.
- He warned against a descent into authoritarianism under Labour, stating that "our rights and our liberties are not negotiable" and vowing to protect privacy and juries.
- The Green leader accused Sir Keir of being a "handmaiden" for Reform UK's "dangerous and deceitful politics" and enabling the rise of the far-right.
- Polanski outlined key Green Party policies, including a wealth tax, ending arms sales and intelligence sharing with Israel, and public ownership of utilities, while also focusing on the cost of living crisis and Israel's bombardment of Gaza.