Woman escapes to Mexico after wild 170-mile California police chase in stolen minivan

A 29-year-old woman led authorities on a two-hour, 170-mile police pursuit across four Californian counties in a stolen minivan.

The chase began after the Toyota Sienna was reported stolen from a sober living home in Thousand Oaks, with speeds reaching up to 90 mph.

California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit, attempting to use spike strips, which the suspect successfully evaded.

As the minivan approached the US-Mexico border in San Diego County, CHP units called off the chase due to public safety concerns.

The suspect successfully crossed into Mexico via the San Ysidro entry point, with US Customs and Border Protection notified of the vehicle's passage.

