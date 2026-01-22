Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Police forces in England and Wales to undergo largest shake-up in decades

Home Secretary Mahmood warns ‘patriotism like this’ risks turning into divisive ethno-nationalism
  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is preparing to unveil a major overhaul of police forces in England and Wales, described as the largest shake-up in decades.
  • The reforms propose significantly reducing the current 43 police forces, with larger remaining forces focusing on serious and organised crime.
  • Each town, city, and borough will be designated a 'local policing area' where neighbourhood officers will address community issues like shoplifting and anti-social behaviour.
  • The government aims to generate savings by merging back-office functions and address performance inconsistencies across forces, ensuring all have resources for serious crime.
  • The changes are expected to take until the mid-2030s to complete, and the Conservative shadow home secretary has criticised the plan, arguing that 'big is not necessarily better'.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in