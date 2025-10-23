Policing culture to be scrutinised in once-in-a-generation review
- A once-in-a-generation review of police leadership has been announced by the government, chaired by former home secretary Lord David Blunkett, to restore public trust.
- The Police Leadership Commission aims to create a "blueprint for police leadership" to enhance public confidence and address the high turnover of police constables.
- This initiative follows a series of scandals, including the conduct of Metropolitan Police officers and the Wayne Couzens case, which have severely undermined public confidence in policing.
- Lord Blunkett stated that the evidence suggests policing "culture must change" to tackle modern challenges such as digital crime and persistent violence against women and girls.
- The commission will investigate current entry routes into policing, explore alternative talent development models, and assess the effectiveness of past police reforms.