Officer banned from policing after running over cyclist who chucked sandwich on the floor

Frederick Boyle has been banned from policing
Frederick Boyle has been banned from policing (Alamy/PA)
  • Former Norfolk Police constable Frederick Boyle has been banned from policing after deliberately running over a cyclist on 15 March 2024.
  • Boyle struck the cyclist, referred to as 'Mr M', with his police car after Mr M threw a sandwich onto a grass verge, causing minor injuries.
  • The police misconduct panel found Boyle's actions, which included activating blue lights and running a red light before hitting Mr M, to be deliberate gross misconduct.
  • Boyle, who resigned following the incident, failed to report the crash and left the scene without ensuring the cyclist's welfare.
  • Two other officers in the vehicle, Kerron Tuttle and Abigail Thomas, received 18-month written warnings for also failing to report the incident or check on Mr M.
Thank you for registering

