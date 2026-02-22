Police officer fired for ‘offensive’ texts about Traveller community
- Detective Constable Mark Luker of the British Transport Police has been dismissed for gross misconduct.
- The officer used derogatory terms, including “p*key”, in WhatsApp messages when referring to Gypsy, Roma, and Traveller people.
- He also made comments linking the community to theft, which the panel deemed deliberate and discriminatory.
- Luker claimed that the language was a coping mechanism after being a first responder to the 2017 London Bridge terror attack and that he did not intend to cause offence.
- Despite accepting he was not 'inherently racist', the misconduct panel concluded that Luker likely knew the language was “offensive” to a minority community.
