Police forces to get specialist sex offences teams by 2029

Domestic abuse protection orders are being rolled out nationwide
Domestic abuse protection orders are being rolled out nationwide (Getty/iStock)
  • The government announced that specialist rape and sex offences investigation teams will be established in all police forces across England and Wales by 2029.
  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said that current tools for catching abusers are outdated and need to be replaced by these dedicated units.
  • Campaigners criticised the delay until 2029, arguing it is “not acceptable” and will result in inconsistent responses for survivors reporting incidents.
  • The announcement is part of a broader strategy to combat violence against women and girls, which also includes a nationwide rollout of domestic abuse protection orders.
  • Additionally, nearly £2m will be invested in a network of officers to target online violence against women and girls, building on previous successes.
