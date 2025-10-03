Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police to get new Taser that shoots nearly twice as far

An officer demonstrates the Axon T10 Taser
An officer demonstrates the Axon T10 Taser (PA Wire)
  • Police forces across England and Wales are being equipped with the new Axon T10 Taser model, which has recently been approved for use.
  • The T10 boasts a significantly extended range of up to 45ft (13.7m), nearly doubling the reach of the previous Taser 7 model.
  • Further enhancements include the ability to deploy up to 10 individual probes, a notable upgrade from earlier devices, and a faster firing speed.
  • For accountability and safety, the device automatically activates an officer's body-worn camera when drawn and can provide an auditory warning before firing.
  • About 20 police forces have already signed up to use the new Taser, which has undergone robust testing.
