Police to get new Taser that shoots nearly twice as far
- Police forces across England and Wales are being equipped with the new Axon T10 Taser model, which has recently been approved for use.
- The T10 boasts a significantly extended range of up to 45ft (13.7m), nearly doubling the reach of the previous Taser 7 model.
- Further enhancements include the ability to deploy up to 10 individual probes, a notable upgrade from earlier devices, and a faster firing speed.
- For accountability and safety, the device automatically activates an officer's body-worn camera when drawn and can provide an auditory warning before firing.
- About 20 police forces have already signed up to use the new Taser, which has undergone robust testing.