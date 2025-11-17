Polish railway explosion targeting weapons for Ukraine an ‘unprecedented act of sabotage’
- An explosion damaged a railway track near Mika village in Poland, which Prime Minister Donald Tusk described as an "unprecedented act of sabotage".
- The damaged section of track is part of a crucial route used for delivering aid and weapons to Ukraine, located approximately 80 miles from the Polish-Ukrainian border.
- A train driver reported the damage on Sunday; no injuries were reported despite two passengers and several staff being on board.
- Mr Tusk vowed to apprehend those responsible, stating the incident was aimed at the security of the Polish state and its citizens, and confirmed an investigation is underway.
- This event follows a series of arson, sabotage, and cyberattacks in Poland and other European countries since the start of the war in Ukraine, with Warsaw previously attributing such acts to Russia, which denies involvement.