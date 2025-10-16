Why the Green Party is surging up the polls
- A recent FindOutNow poll indicates Reform UK leads with 32 points, a slight decrease, while the Conservatives remain at 16 points.
- Labour's approval rating fell by one point, placing them neck and neck with the Green Party, which surged by three points following Zack Polanski's election as leader.
- The Liberal Democrats registered 12 points, a one-point drop from the previous month, in the poll conducted on 15 October.
- Green Party leader Zack Polanski has outlined policies including a wealth tax and public ownership, and claims to have discussed defections with multiple dissatisfied Labour MPs.
- Earlier YouGov polling suggested Reform UK could become the largest party in a hung parliament, significantly reducing Labour's projected seat count.