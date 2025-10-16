Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why the Green Party is surging up the polls

Multiple Labour MPs considering defecting to Greens, says Zack Polanski
  • A recent FindOutNow poll indicates Reform UK leads with 32 points, a slight decrease, while the Conservatives remain at 16 points.
  • Labour's approval rating fell by one point, placing them neck and neck with the Green Party, which surged by three points following Zack Polanski's election as leader.
  • The Liberal Democrats registered 12 points, a one-point drop from the previous month, in the poll conducted on 15 October.
  • Green Party leader Zack Polanski has outlined policies including a wealth tax and public ownership, and claims to have discussed defections with multiple dissatisfied Labour MPs.
  • Earlier YouGov polling suggested Reform UK could become the largest party in a hung parliament, significantly reducing Labour's projected seat count.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in