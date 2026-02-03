Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested over e-bike crash with baby in serious condition

Officers investigating the incident have asked for anyone with information to contact Dorset Police online, or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55260012364
Officers investigating the incident have asked for anyone with information to contact Dorset Police online, or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55260012364 (Alamy/PA)
  • A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run e-bike crash involving a pregnant woman in Poole.
  • The collision occurred on 26 January 2026, at approximately 3.50pm, in Herbert Avenue near Manor Avenue.
  • The pregnant woman, in her thirties, was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.
  • Her baby was subsequently born and remains in hospital in a serious condition.
  • A 13-year-old boy from Poole was arrested on suspicion of a driving offence and is currently in police custody, with police continuing to appeal for witnesses.
