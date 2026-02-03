Boy, 13, arrested over e-bike crash with baby in serious condition
- A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run e-bike crash involving a pregnant woman in Poole.
- The collision occurred on 26 January 2026, at approximately 3.50pm, in Herbert Avenue near Manor Avenue.
- The pregnant woman, in her thirties, was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.
- Her baby was subsequently born and remains in hospital in a serious condition.
- A 13-year-old boy from Poole was arrested on suspicion of a driving offence and is currently in police custody, with police continuing to appeal for witnesses.
