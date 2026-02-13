Why Pope Leo keeps issuing stark warnings about using AI
- Pope Leo XIV has expressed growing concern about Artificial Intelligence, warning it could alter human civilisation, invade intimacy, and diminish our ability to understand meaning.
- Catholic thinkers are particularly worried that AI's ability to remove “friction” and effort could lead to human isolation and a loss of essential human experiences and relationships.
- The Church is actively engaging with AI, learning from past experiences with social media, and focusing on the technology's impact on consciousness and potential for idolatry.
- While some believe Catholicism's embodied rituals will safeguard it, others fear AI's convenience could tempt people to replace traditional spiritual practices and community engagement.
- Despite acknowledging significant risks and potential negative consequences, there remains a hope among some Catholic figures that Christianity's inherent resilience and human wisdom will help navigate the challenges posed by AI.
