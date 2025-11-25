Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Catholics should have one spouse for life, according to new Pope Leo decree

The Vatican has issued a new decree, signed by Pope Leo, reaffirming its single spouse teaching
The Vatican has issued a new decree, signed by Pope Leo, reaffirming its single spouse teaching (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • The Vatican has issued a new decree reaffirming the Catholic Church's teaching that Catholics should commit to one spouse for life.
  • The Holy See's top doctrinal office emphasised that a singular commitment is paramount, explicitly discouraging multiple sexual relationships.
  • The decree specifically criticised polygamy, including among its members in Africa, and reiterated that marriage is a lifelong commitment between one man and one woman.
  • The document, which did not discuss same-sex relationships, focused on the 'richness and fruitfulness' of traditional marriage.
  • The enforcement of these teachings was debated at Vatican summits in 2023 and 2024, hosted by Pope Francis, where polygamy in Africa and the rise of polyamory in Western countries were key topics.
