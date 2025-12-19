Pope Leo appoints Bishop Richard Moth as the 12th Archbishop of Westminster
- Pope Leo has appointed Bishop Richard Moth as the 12th Archbishop of Westminster, making him the new leader of Catholics in England and Wales.
- Bishop Moth, previously the Bishop of Arundel and Brighton, will replace Cardinal Vincent Nichols, who is retiring after turning 80.
- The installation of Archbishop-elect Moth is scheduled to take place at Westminster Cathedral on 14 February.
- Cardinal Nichols had faced criticism following a 2020 report by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA), which found he "seemingly put the reputation of the church" above his duty to sex assault victims.
- Bishop Moth expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and looks forward to serving the priests and people of Westminster.