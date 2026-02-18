Pope snubs Trump’s controversial Board of Peace
- Pope Leo XIV has declined Donald Trump's invitation to join his proposed "Board of Peace", a senior Vatican official confirmed.
- Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, said that the Pope had concerns, particularly that the United Nations should be the primary body managing international crisis situations.
- The "Board of Peace" was initially conceived by Mr Trump to supervise the Gaza ceasefire and reconstruction, but its remit has since expanded to address a range of global disputes.
- Concerns have been raised regarding the board's line-up, including the invitations extended to Russia's Vladimir Putin and Irael’s Benjamin Netanyahu.
- Despite the controversies, several countries, including Armenia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, have committed to joining the initiative.
