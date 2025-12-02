Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pope Leo issues direct appeal to Trump administration

Trump defends Hegseth as secretary faces questions over Venezuela boat strike ‘war crime’
  • Pope Leo has appealed directly to the Trump administration, urging against the use of military force to remove Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
  • He suggested that dialogue or economic sanctions would be more appropriate courses of action for the US to instigate change in Venezuela.
  • The US administration had been considering various measures, including an attempt to overthrow President Maduro, citing his alleged involvement in supplying illicit drugs, which Maduro denies.
  • Pope Leo noted the unclear signals from the US administration regarding its Venezuela policy, mentioning both a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Maduro, and the danger of military operations.
  • The first American pontiff, familiar with Latin America, made these remarks while flying home from his inaugural overseas trip.
