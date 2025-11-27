Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The poignant meaning behind Pope Leo’s first foreign visit

Pope Leo to Carry Peace Message to Turkey and Lebanon on First Overseas Trip
  • Pope Leo XIV is embarking on his first foreign trip to Turkey this Thursday, fulfilling a journey previously planned by the late Pope Francis.
  • The visit's main purpose is to commemorate the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea and foster Christian unity through a joint declaration with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.
  • The Pontiff's itinerary includes meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara and various ecumenical and interfaith engagements in Istanbul, including a visit to the Blue Mosque.
  • Turkey's significant role as an intermediary in peace negotiations for Ukraine and Gaza forms a crucial backdrop to the visit, which Pope Leo is expected to acknowledge.
  • The trip also navigates sensitive diplomatic territory, particularly concerning a visit to the Armenian Apostolic Cathedral, given past tensions over historical events.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in