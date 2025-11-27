The poignant meaning behind Pope Leo’s first foreign visit
- Pope Leo XIV is embarking on his first foreign trip to Turkey this Thursday, fulfilling a journey previously planned by the late Pope Francis.
- The visit's main purpose is to commemorate the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea and foster Christian unity through a joint declaration with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.
- The Pontiff's itinerary includes meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara and various ecumenical and interfaith engagements in Istanbul, including a visit to the Blue Mosque.
- Turkey's significant role as an intermediary in peace negotiations for Ukraine and Gaza forms a crucial backdrop to the visit, which Pope Leo is expected to acknowledge.
- The trip also navigates sensitive diplomatic territory, particularly concerning a visit to the Armenian Apostolic Cathedral, given past tensions over historical events.