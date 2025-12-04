Diners divided over US fast-food chain’s flavourful twist to its main dishes
- U.S. fast-food chain Popeyes has introduced 'mega dips' to its UK restaurants, offering supersized portions of sauce for the first time.
- Popeyes, which originated in New Orleans in 1972, has expanded rapidly in the UK since 2021 and now boasts over 100 locations.
- The 'mega dips' are served in drink cup-sized containers and include permanent flavours 'Mega Kickback' (2,552 kcal) and 'Mega Ranch' (2,380 kcal) alongside a limited-time 'Mega Cheese' (527 kcal), each priced at £3.99.
- The introduction of these large-scale dips has elicited mixed reactions from customers, with some expressing enthusiasm and others criticising the adoption of U.S. portion sizes.
- Dave Hoskins, head of food at Popeyes UK, explained that the oversized dips were inspired by a global demand for larger sauce portions and are designed to enhance the flavour of their chicken.