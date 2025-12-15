Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Factory making snack favourite devastated by fire

Simmons Scratchings factory on fire in Walsall
Simmons Scratchings factory on fire in Walsall (West Midlands Fire Service)
  • A family-run pork scratchings factory, G. Simmons & Sons in Bloxwich, Walsall, was severely damaged by a "devastating" fire on Sunday evening.
  • The blaze involved a large quantity of cooking oil, required over a dozen fire crews, and took more than 14 hours to fully extinguish.
  • The incident has temporarily halted production, raising concerns about the supply of pork scratchings ahead of Christmas.
  • The company, a major supplier to supermarkets, expressed gratitude that no one was injured and is now focused on recovery, assessing damage, and rebuilding.
  • G. Simmons & Sons, founded over 40 years ago, evolved from a small butcher's shop to become one of the UK's leading producers of pork scratchings.
