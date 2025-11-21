Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

More porn sites under investigation as AI deepfake service is fined

AI is putting online child abuse on steroids, says home secretary
  • Ofcom has also launched new investigations into five other firms operating 20 pornography websites for similar age verification failures, vowing robust enforcement for non-compliance.
  • Ofcom has fined Itai Tech Ltd, the operator of the AI-powered "nudification" website Undress.cc, £50,000 for failing to implement effective age checks.
  • The fine addresses the company's failure to protect children from harmful content by not having proper age verification systems in place.
  • An additional £5,000 penalty was issued to Itai Tech Ltd for its failure to comply with a statutory information request from the regulator.
  • This enforcement action is part of a wider crackdown by Ofcom under the Online Safety Act, following a previous £20,000 fine issued to 4Chan earlier this month.
