More porn sites under investigation as AI deepfake service is fined
- Ofcom has also launched new investigations into five other firms operating 20 pornography websites for similar age verification failures, vowing robust enforcement for non-compliance.
- Ofcom has fined Itai Tech Ltd, the operator of the AI-powered "nudification" website Undress.cc, £50,000 for failing to implement effective age checks.
- The fine addresses the company's failure to protect children from harmful content by not having proper age verification systems in place.
- An additional £5,000 penalty was issued to Itai Tech Ltd for its failure to comply with a statutory information request from the regulator.
- This enforcement action is part of a wider crackdown by Ofcom under the Online Safety Act, following a previous £20,000 fine issued to 4Chan earlier this month.