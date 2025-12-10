Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hundreds of cars suddenly stop working across Russia

Hundreds of Porsche cars in Russia have stopped working
Hundreds of Porsche cars in Russia have stopped working (AP)
  • Hundreds of Porsche cars in Russia have stopped working due to an issue with their satellite-based security system.
  • Owners reported various problems, including engines failing to start, shutting down shortly after ignition, or being locked out of their vehicles.
  • The issue affects Porsche models built after 2013 that are fitted with the anti-theft Vehicle Tracking System (VTS), which immobilises the engine if satellite connectivity is lost.
  • A representative for Russia’s largest dealership group, Rolf, suggested the problem could be an act of deliberate sabotage, though no evidence was offered.
  • Porsche suspended commercial operations in Russia following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, leaving no official support for owners, although some dealerships are reportedly offering a manual fix.
