Independent

How ‘Port Talbot’s Pompeii’ was found hidden on the edge of town

The footprint of the Roman Villa within its defensive enclose
The footprint of the Roman Villa within its defensive enclose (Terradat)
  • The buried remains of the largest Roman villa ever discovered in Wales have been found beneath parkland in Margam Park, near Port Talbot, described as "Port Talbot's Pompeii".
  • Geophysical surveys by Swansea University's Centre for Heritage Research and Training (CHART) revealed the unexpectedly large complex, which is considered to be of unmatched scale and preservation in the region.
  • Archaeologists anticipate finding mosaics, paved floors, painted wall plasters, underfloor heating systems, and potentially high-status sculptures due to the site's undisturbed location in an ancient deer park.
  • The villa, which would have been a significant centre of power, is expected to offer unparalleled information about Wales's national story and change understanding of Roman Britain and Wales.
  • The discovery is part of a collaborative project aimed at invigorating local interest in the area's rich history, engaging communities, and highlighting heritage as a key asset for Neath Port Talbot.
