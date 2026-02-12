Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Severe flooding leaves 15 dead in Portugal as minister is forced to resign

Severe flooding inundates museum area in Portugal
  • Weeks of successive storms in Portugal have led to at least 15 fatalities and necessitated the evacuation of approximately 3,000 residents.
  • Heavy rainfall caused the River Mondego to burst its banks, resulting in the collapse of a section of the A1 motorway connecting Lisbon and Porto.
  • The city of Coimbra and its surrounding areas are facing severe flooding, with authorities indicating they are at the limit of their capacity to manage the waters.
  • Portugal's Interior Minister, Maria Lúcia Amaral, resigned following criticism regarding the government's response to the widespread flooding.
  • A state of calamity remains in effect for 69 municipalities until mid-February due to unprecedented rainfall, with ongoing concerns about potential overflow from the Aguieira dam.
