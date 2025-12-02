Post Office reveals the busiest day of the festive season
- The Post Office predicts 8 December will be its busiest day for festive mail this year, advising customers to post early to guarantee timely delivery.
- A third of Britons (33 per cent) intend to send gifts via post this Christmas, a notable increase from 20 per cent in 2024.
- Despite the anticipated rush, only 33 per cent of the population plans to post items by early to mid-December, with 8 per cent delaying until the final week before Christmas.
- Customers are encouraged to check the latest posting dates, ensure addresses are clearly written with a return address, and use Royal Mail Special Delivery for valuable items.
- The Post Office provides drop-off and collection points for prepaid parcels from various carriers, and Royal Mail is recruiting 20,000 temporary staff to manage the increased festive demand.