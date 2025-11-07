Airport chaos after passenger catches fire in Qantas business lounge
- A Qantas business lounge at Melbourne Airport was evacuated after a passenger's power bank ignited in his trouser pocket.
- The 50-year-old man sustained significant burn injuries to his leg and fingers and was subsequently taken to hospital.
- Around 150 passengers were promptly evacuated from the lounge by staff following the incident, which occurred around 11 am on Thursday.
- Qantas confirmed the event, stating the lounge was evacuated as a precaution, and is now reviewing its policies on lithium battery devices.
- This incident underscores increasing aviation safety concerns regarding lithium battery devices, prompting airlines worldwide to tighten rules on their carriage and use.