Warning over power blackouts that could plunge US into darkness this winter
- The North American Electric Reliability Corporation has warned that the increasing demand for artificial intelligence could heighten the risk of winter power outages in the US, particularly in areas with data centers.
- Electricity demand is rising faster than new resources are being added to the grid, with a 20-gigawatt increase since last winter, making some regions vulnerable to supply shortfalls during extreme cold weather.
- Data centers, which operate round-the-clock, are significantly altering daily electricity load patterns and contributing to higher winter demand forecasts.
- Regions identified as potentially more vulnerable to electricity supply issues include the northeastern and northwestern US, specifically Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas, and Oklahoma.
- NERC recommends that grid operators enhance their winter planning processes to account for increased load needs during extreme cold weather, acknowledging the substantial energy and water demands of data centers.