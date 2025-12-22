Here are the odds of winning Monday’s $1.6bn Powerball jackpot
- The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $1.6 billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes in US history.
- This substantial sum is available after no ticket matched all six winning numbers in Saturday's draw.
- The next drawing is scheduled for Monday, with the odds of winning the jackpot standing at 1 in 292.2 million.
- A winner can opt for a lump-sum payment estimated at $735.3 million or the annuitised $1.6 billion, both figures being before taxes.
- Profits generated from Powerball ticket sales are used by states to support public education and various other services.