Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Powerball reaches staggering $1.7B jackpot for Christmas Eve draw

Powerball winner wins lawsuit to keep $2bn prize after ticket theft accusation
  • The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s Christmas Eve drawing is estimated at $1.7 billion, with a cash value of $781.3 million.
  • This jackpot ranks as the fourth largest in Powerball history and among all US lottery games.
  • The prize increased after no ticket matched all six numbers in the previous draw, marking the 47th drawing in this record-breaking jackpot run.
  • Despite no jackpot winner, nine tickets across various US states secured $1 million prizes by matching five white balls in the last drawing.
  • Players have the option to receive the prize as an annuitised payment over 30 years or a one-off lump sum, both before taxes.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in