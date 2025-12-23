Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Last night’s Powerball numbers as jackpot soars to $1.7bn

Related: Powerball winner wins lawsuit to keep $2bn prize after ticket theft accusation
  • The Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $1.7 billion after 46 consecutive drawings failed to produce a grand prize winner.
  • The winning numbers drawn on Monday night were 3, 18, 36, 41, 54, with Powerball 7.
  • The next drawing is scheduled for Christmas Eve on Wednesday, with the prize expected to be the fourth-largest in US lottery history.
  • Winners typically opt for the cash option, which for this jackpot would be an estimated $735.3 million.
  • The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, with tickets costing $2 and available in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in