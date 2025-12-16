Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb days away from Christmas

Powerball winner wins lawsuit to keep $2bn prize after ticket theft accusation
  • The Powerball jackpot has risen to $1.25 billion after no winner emerged from Monday night's draw.
  • If claimed on Wednesday, this would be the second-largest Powerball prize awarded this year.
  • Monday's winning numbers were 23, 35, 59, 63, 68, with a red Powerball of 2 and a 4x PowerPlay multiplier.
  • Despite no jackpot winner, two tickets sold in Arizona and California each won $1 million, alongside other significant cash prizes.
  • A potential winner on Wednesday could opt for $1.25 billion over several years or a lump sum payment estimated at $572.1 million, before taxes.
