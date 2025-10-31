Common medication recalled over ‘cancer-causing chemicals’
- Teva Pharmaceuticals has voluntarily recalled over 580,000 bottles of its Prazosin Hydrochloride blood pressure capsules.
- The recall, issued on 7 October, was due to FDA tests revealing elevated levels of the potentially cancer-causing chemical N-nitroso Prazosin impurity C.
- Prazosin, also known as Minipress, is an alpha-blocker used to treat high blood pressure, with alternative treatments readily available.
- The FDA classified this as a Class II recall, indicating that while the drug may cause temporary or reversible health effects, serious harm is considered unlikely.
- Teva USA assessed the overall patient risk as medium and has not yet received any relevant complaints regarding the recalled medication.