Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Common medication recalled over ‘cancer-causing chemicals’

The medication is being recalled [stock image]
The medication is being recalled [stock image] (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • Teva Pharmaceuticals has voluntarily recalled over 580,000 bottles of its Prazosin Hydrochloride blood pressure capsules.
  • The recall, issued on 7 October, was due to FDA tests revealing elevated levels of the potentially cancer-causing chemical N-nitroso Prazosin impurity C.
  • Prazosin, also known as Minipress, is an alpha-blocker used to treat high blood pressure, with alternative treatments readily available.
  • The FDA classified this as a Class II recall, indicating that while the drug may cause temporary or reversible health effects, serious harm is considered unlikely.
  • Teva USA assessed the overall patient risk as medium and has not yet received any relevant complaints regarding the recalled medication.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in