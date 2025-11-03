Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Babies wrongly diagnosed as deceased at ‘unsafe’ high street scan clinics

Babies were wrongly diagnosed as deceased at some high street clinics
Babies were wrongly diagnosed as deceased at some high street clinics (Getty/iStock)
  • Leading radiographers have voiced grave concerns over "unsafe" high street clinics providing baby scans without qualified specialists.
  • The Society of Radiographers (SoR) gas highlighted a surge in such pregnancy scan clinics, saying that anyone with an ultrasound machine can currently claim to be a sonographer without proper training or regulation.
  • Reports detail instances of babies being wrongly diagnosed as deceased, critical medical emergencies overlooked, and major abnormalities missed.
  • The SoR is calling for sonographers to have a "protected" job title, meaning only those with qualifications and registered with a regulatory body would be able to use the title.
  • The Department of Health and Social Care has stated a commitment to appropriate regulation for health professions and promised to consider proposals from professional bodies.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in