Too much or too little weight in pregnancy raises risk of complications for mother and baby
- A new study indicates that a significant number of women gain either too much or too little weight during pregnancy, increasing health risks for both mother and baby.
- Researchers from Monash University analysed data from over 1.6 million women, revealing that only 32 per cent achieved gestational weight gain within recommended ranges.
- Excessive weight gain was linked to higher risks of large birth weight babies, caesarean deliveries, high blood pressure in mothers and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) admissions for infants.
- Insufficient weight gain was associated with increased risks of preterm birth, low birth weight, babies being small for their age and respiratory distress in newborns.
- The study reinforces the importance of adhering to gestational weight gain recommendations, noting that eco-social vulnerabilities can influence weight gain patterns.