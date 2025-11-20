Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Too much or too little weight in pregnancy raises risk of complications for mother and baby

When mothers put on more weight than recommended during pregnancy babies were at higher risk of being born with a large birth weight.
When mothers put on more weight than recommended during pregnancy babies were at higher risk of being born with a large birth weight. (Yui Mok/PA)
  • A new study indicates that a significant number of women gain either too much or too little weight during pregnancy, increasing health risks for both mother and baby.
  • Researchers from Monash University analysed data from over 1.6 million women, revealing that only 32 per cent achieved gestational weight gain within recommended ranges.
  • Excessive weight gain was linked to higher risks of large birth weight babies, caesarean deliveries, high blood pressure in mothers and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) admissions for infants.
  • Insufficient weight gain was associated with increased risks of preterm birth, low birth weight, babies being small for their age and respiratory distress in newborns.
  • The study reinforces the importance of adhering to gestational weight gain recommendations, noting that eco-social vulnerabilities can influence weight gain patterns.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in