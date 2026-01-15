Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Report shows pregnant women still being forced out of jobs

New and expecting mothers are leaving their jobs due to unfair treatment and a lack of flexible working options, says TUC
New and expecting mothers are leaving their jobs due to unfair treatment and a lack of flexible working options, says TUC (Getty Images)
  • A new report by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) highlights a "pervasive" culture of workplace mistreatment forcing women out of their jobs due to pregnancy or parenthood.
  • The TUC found that one in seven women with children or who are expecting have either left or felt compelled to leave their employment.
  • This departure is frequently attributed to issues such as a lack of flexible working options and unfair treatment experienced by new and expectant parents.
  • Many women facing such injustices chose not to pursue action, citing stress or a lack of knowledge about where to seek guidance.
  • TUC general secretary Paul Nowak called for the government to swiftly introduce the Employment Rights Act to provide long-overdue protections for families.
In full

