Report shows pregnant women still being forced out of jobs
- A new report by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) highlights a "pervasive" culture of workplace mistreatment forcing women out of their jobs due to pregnancy or parenthood.
- The TUC found that one in seven women with children or who are expecting have either left or felt compelled to leave their employment.
- This departure is frequently attributed to issues such as a lack of flexible working options and unfair treatment experienced by new and expectant parents.
- Many women facing such injustices chose not to pursue action, citing stress or a lack of knowledge about where to seek guidance.
- TUC general secretary Paul Nowak called for the government to swiftly introduce the Employment Rights Act to provide long-overdue protections for families.