Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How a prehistoric teenager survived serious injures from a lion attack for months

The teenager was left with a number of injuries
The teenager was left with a number of injuries (Karastoyanova et al. (2025), Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports; CC BY-NC-ND 4.0)
  • A new study suggests a teenage boy, living over 6,000 years ago in what is now Bulgaria, survived a lion attack.
  • Archaeologists uncovered his remains, revealing multiple bite marks on his skull, which were identified as being from a lion's carnassial tooth.
  • Despite severe injuries, including potential brain damage, the boy lived for at least two to three months after the attack.
  • His survival and the healing of his wounds indicate that he received care and support from his community.
  • This discovery offers insights into the social structure and care for disabled individuals during the Eneolithic period, as well as the historical range of lions in Eastern Europe.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in